LIVE: 3 homicides, including 2 at mattress stores, investigated for possible connection, HPD says

HOUSTON - Three homicides, including two at mattress stores, are being investigated for a possible connection, Houston police said.

The first case involved a woman found dead inside a home Friday night in northwest Harris County.

The body of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson was found at a home in the 12400 block of Bent Pine Drive. Johnson's 2004 maroon PT Cruiser was found Saturday at Willowbrook Mall.

The man is described as Hispanic, between 30 and 35 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and thin. Deputies said he has short hair with tattoos on both forearms.

The second murder involved a Mattress Firm employee found dead in the back of a northwest Houston store Saturday. Police said Allie Barrow, 28, was shot to death. Her body was found in the store at The Commons shopping center at 7592 West FM 1960, near Tomball Parkway.

The last case happened Monday afternoon at a north Houston Mattress One. An employee of the Northline Commons store at I-45 North Freeway and East Crosstimbers Street was pronounced dead at the scene.

"These three cases appear to be related, but we're not sure yet. We're still looking at the evidence," Lt. Lopez, with HPD Homicide, said.

The ways the three victims were killed were very similar, police said.

"We're looking into it, and if it is the same guy (and if) it's possible," Lopez said. "We're looking at all the surveillance video."

Houston police will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. to release more information.

