METROLift driver shot in north Houston

HOUSTON - A METROLift driver was shot Monday in north Houston.

The shooting was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Quitman Street.

Houston police said that after the driver was shot, he ran to a gas station along Eastex Freeway and collapsed at the entrance of the convenience store.

The driver was taken to a hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Stay with KPRC2 News Today and Click2Houston.com for developments.



