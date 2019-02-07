News 2 Know: HPD officer injured in crash, jewelry store heist and more

Happy Thursday! It just also happens to be National Periodic Table Day. So, if you get stressed today, just breathe in some O and exhale some CO 2 , and you'll get through it.

On this day in 1974, Mel Brooks' film "Blazing Saddles" opens in movie theaters starring Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder.

Today's Weather

Hold on to your hats, the weather rollercoaster is about to take us for a ride. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

KPRC Traffic is at a standstill on north Houston after an accident that left an officer down, police said.

Police are investigating after an accident left a Houston Police Department motorcycle officer down in north Houston, officers said. Read more >

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office The booking photo of Jose Armando Lopez Solorio.

A man who was employed as a grounds maintenance helper at Pasadena Independent School District was arrested and charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child. Read more >

KPRC A James Avery Artisan Jewelry store in northeast Harris County will have a lot of clean up to do after a smash-and-grab robbery, Feb. 7, 2019.

A James Avery Artisan Jewelry store in northeast Harris County will have a lot of cleanup to do after a smash-and-grab robbery. Read more >

Texas News

Getty Images U.S. Border Patrol agents take Central American immigrants into custody near McAllen, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that it is moving approximately 250 active duty US military personnel to Texas in response to the expected arrival of a new migrant caravan. Read more >

National News

KPRC A woman holds breast implants in this undated image.

A deadly cancer linked to breast implants has been found in additional women in the United States, federal health officials said. Read more >

Valentine's Day

iStock/AndreaAstes﻿﻿

Have you checked a calendar? Valentine's Day is next Thursday. That means you have seven days to find a gift for your spouse or significant other.​​​​​​​ Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.