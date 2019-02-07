News 2 Know: HPD officer injured in crash, jewelry store heist and more

Happy Thursday! It just also happens to be National Periodic Table Day. So, if you get stressed today, just breathe in some O and exhale some CO2, and you'll get through it.
On this day in 1974, Mel Brooks' film "Blazing Saddles" opens in movie theaters starring Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder.
Today's Weather
Hold on to your hats, the weather rollercoaster is about to take us for a ride. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
Local News
Injured HPD motorcycle officer hit road debris before being hit by 18-wheeler
Police are investigating after an accident left a Houston Police Department motorcycle officer down in north Houston, officers said. Read more >
Former Pasadena ISD worker accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
A man who was employed as a grounds maintenance helper at Pasadena Independent School District was arrested and charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child. Read more >
Thieves ram truck into James Avery, steal several display items in less than a minute
A James Avery Artisan Jewelry store in northeast Harris County will have a lot of cleanup to do after a smash-and-grab robbery. Read more >
Texas News
Pentagon moving troops to Texas due to migrant caravan
The Pentagon announced Wednesday that it is moving approximately 250 active duty US military personnel to Texas in response to the expected arrival of a new migrant caravan. Read more >
National News
FDA reports additional cases of cancer linked to breast implants
A deadly cancer linked to breast implants has been found in additional women in the United States, federal health officials said. Read more >
Valentine's Day
With just 1 week left, here's some unique gift ideas for your sweetheart
Have you checked a calendar? Valentine's Day is next Thursday. That means you have seven days to find a gift for your spouse or significant other. Read more >
