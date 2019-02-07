Man injured in north Harris County shooting

Deputies block a section of F.M. Road 1960 in north Harris County, Texas, after a drive-by shooting.

HOUSTON - A man was injured Thursday during a shooting in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported about 10:15 a.m. in front of the Advance Auto Parts store on F.M. Road 1960 at Ella Boulevard.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that a man was hit by one of the shots. He also said children were in the vehicle that the injured man was in at the time of the shooting.

Video from Sky 2 showed deputies had a section of FM Road 1960 blocked and several evidence markers were on the road.

Gonzalez said deputies are searching the area for the vehicle involved in the shooting. A description of the vehicle was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

@HCSOTexas deputies responding to a shooting at 1299 Ella Blvd, children were in vehicle. One adult male was struck and transported by car to ambulance. Scene is active and deputies searching for suspects/vehicle #HouNews pic.twitter.com/oX5VTUj0vg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 7, 2019

