Green light given for Golden Pass LNG development in east Texas

SABINE PASS, Texas - Developers for the Golden Pass LNG development in east Texas have been given the green light for the project, according to a news release from ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil and Qatar Petoleum made the final investment decision, announced Tuesday.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2019 and expected to start up in 2024, according to the release. The project is expected to have a capacity of around 16 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and create roughly 200 permanent jobs during its operation.

According to the release, "The project will include three liquefaction trains, each approximately 5.2 million tons per year, as well as other associated utility systems, interconnections to the existing facility and the expansion of the facility’s storm protection levee system. It will utilize the existing infrastructure including five 155,000 m3 LNG storage tanks, two marine berths to accommodate the largest LNG carriers, and the existing 69-mile Golden Pass Pipeline system with access to U.S. markets. Additionally, the project contemplates the addition of compressor stations to the existing pipeline to facilitate receipt and redelivery of 2.6 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas supply to the facility."

Today we announced a $10 billion joint investment decision to develop the Golden Pass LNG export project, expected to produce a reliable supply of natural gas and thousands of jobs along the Gulf Coast. https://t.co/zFnPeyoLuv pic.twitter.com/DjDwpddUMA — ExxonMobil (@exxonmobil) February 5, 2019

