Tips for getting the best bargains when shopping at Target

HOUSTON - If you like shopping at Target, and you love getting a good deal, listen up.

Our friends at the blog, “Rather Be Shopping” are sharing this little secret to help you get the best deal.

When you're looking at a yellow or red clearance price tag there are two small numbers in the upper right corner.

For example, if the little number reads 7-0, that means the product is 70 percent off.

Sometimes it will say 1-5, meaning it is only 15 percent off, and that's not that great of a bargain.

So if there is a lot of an item in stock and the tag only has a 15 or 20 in that right corner, you may want to wait for the price to drop.

Be sure to check back the week after you go. The largest discount Target will ever give is 90 percent off.

