Houston officer connected in raid-turned-shootout relieved of duty

Bullet holes are seen in the walls of a southeast Houston home Jan. 29, 2019, after a police raid that turned into a shootout the day before.

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer who was involved in a raid that turned into a shootout last week was relieved of duty Thursday.

The Jan. 28 raid at a home on Harding Street in southeast Houston’s Gloverdale neighborhood ended with two people dead and five officers injured.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, confirmed that the officer was temporarily relieved of duty and that he was not among the injured officers.

The reasons for the move were not revealed. The officer’s identity was not immediately released.

Investigators said they were executing a search warrant at the home as part of a drug investigation. They said officers entering the home were met by gunfire from 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle. They said that when one of the wounded officers fell on a couch, 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas reached for his gun. Officers shot and killed both Tuttle and Nicholas, they said.

Four officers were shot and the fifth officer suffered a knee injury. All but two of the officers have been released from the hospital.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo released the following statement:

“When an officer-involved shooting (OIS) occurs at HPD, we consider it a legal and moral obligation to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading up to and resulting in the OIS.

"There is a lot of speculation as to the circumstances regarding this OIS at 7815 Harding Street, but we urge everyone to let the investigation take its proper course and proceed to conclusion.

"As I said last Thursday to our community, we will leave no stone unturned to determine the good, the bad and the ugly. We owe this to the officers involved and their families, the deceased suspects’ families, and the community we serve. The department is working closely with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in our pursuit of the facts.

"I know that in addition to the OIS itself, many have questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the search warrant. All of these questions are part of our ongoing criminal and administrative investigations. Rather than releasing piecemeal information, consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will report our findings at the conclusion of our investigations."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.