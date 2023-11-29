Deer Park-area residents bracing for severe weather threat following January tornado

DEER PARK, Texas – On Jan. 24, a tornado tore through southeast Houston, Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown.

The tornado was classified as an EF 3 with peak winds of 140 mph. Not every neighborhood saw winds as high as 140 mph – while some homeowners and businesses saw a few shingles removed, others had entire roofs ripped off.

NWS INFO Chart on the tornado (National Weather Service)

KPRC 2 News reporter Daji Aswad spoke with Pasadena resident Tonya Nelson, who remembers the chaotic day. Nelson was parked outside of her daughter’s school waiting for dismissal when she could see a tornado approaching.

“When I looked out the window, I saw a trampoline levitate out of the owner’s backyard and as soon as that happened, I immediately start panicking. I was screaming on the phone with my mother-in-law. A lot of that was a blur. The only thing I really can recall is saying, ‘Please take care of my girls and husband,’ because I didn’t know if I was going to survive,” Nelson said.

Nelson and her family all were OK, but their home was left battered with broken glass, debris and water was left inside the residence.

“What if she (her daughter) was here laying in this bed if she was sick from school or this tornado hit us at night and we didn’t wake up I wake, would she still even be here?” Nelson asked.

With the threat of severe storms Thursday, Nelson said she was getting nervous, but she isn’t going to downplay the watches and warnings when they are issued.

In a statement, Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton said to KPRC 2 the city has made improvements to their warning system to make it easier for residents to hear, see and receive warnings. Read the full statement below:

“Last January, the City of Deer Park experienced a devastating tornado that caused extensive damage to homes and businesses. However, the community rapidly rallied together and has since been working to rebuild the City. Following the incident, the City of Deer Park and the Deer Park Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) have taken steps to improve our early warning systems to be more effective in the event of another disaster. These systems have been installed with louder sirens, extended coverage, and flashing lights to ensure that everyone, including those who are deaf and hard of hearing, are alerted. In addition to this, the city’s emergency communication staff has conducted various drills to prepare for different emergency scenarios. The staff has also continued periodic promotions of the City’s e-notification system (CodeRED) to provide timely and effective updates to residents during incidents. As a result, the City is even better equipped to handle future disasters and keep its residents safe. To sign-up for the City of Deer Park CodeRED notifications, please visit: https://www.deerparktx.gov/338/Emergency-Notifications.

Thank you,

Mayor Jerry Mouton”