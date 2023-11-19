‘Going to miss her’: Balloon release held to remember woman who died in Houston crash that killed 6

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Lauren Robinson Holliday’s life was tragically cut short last Saturday, when police say another driver sped through a red light, striking the car she was in.

Five others also died in the crash, including three former University of Houston football players who were in the car with Robinson.

A balloon release was held in remembrance of Holliday at Hightower High School in Missouri City Saturday.

Balloon release for Lauren Robinson Holliday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Holliday is remembered by friends and family as loving and kind.

Loved ones said she was always extremely involved in her community.

Former NFL player DJ Hayden, Zachary McMillian and Ralph Oragwu were in the car with Robinson Holliday and died during the crash.

Investigators say she was driving her Acura near Fannin Street when a driver ran a red light and crashed into her car.

Friends of Robinson Holliday said she was always kind of a big sister to them, like a cousin. They want her to be remembered as that girl.

““She was always so kind, always so sweet, her presence was known everywhere.” said Cierra Brown. “She was the most amazing person in the world and we are going to miss her.”