Former UH football star, NFL player DJ Hayden killed in crash in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - OCTOBER 27: D.J. Hayden #2 of the Houston Cougars scores on a 101 yard interception against the UTEP Miners at Robertson Stadium on October 27, 2012 in Houston, Texas. Houston won 45-35. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Former University of Houston star cornerback D.J. Hayden, a former Raiders first-round draft pick, died in a car accident in downtown Houston, according to a league source.

Hayden was killed when a car ran a red light around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Fannin Street near Pierce Street early Sunday morning. Five other people also died in the crash.

The Elkins graduate and Missouri City native was 33 years old.

Hayden played in the NFL for nine seasons, entering the NFL in 2013 as the 12th overall pick of the draft. He also played for the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington franchise.

Hayden finished his career with 328 tackles, four interceptions, one touchdown, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries with 46 pass deflections.

