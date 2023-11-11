6 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash after driver allegedly ran red light in downtown Houston

Six people were killed, and two were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Houston on Saturday.

HOUSTON – Six people were killed, and two were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Houston on Saturday.

Police responded to the crash at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Fannin Street near Pierce Street.

Officers said a black Chrysler 300 sedan ran a red light while the traveling at high speed, and it crashed with a black Acura SUV that was traveling eastbound on Pierce.

The SUV had the right of way, and the light had turned green for them at the time of the incident.

Five men, and one woman died due to the crash. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others were taken to the hospital, which included a man and a woman, who is in serious condition and suffered life-threatening injuries. The two other victims were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man was in the SUV at the time of the crash, and he was interviewed by law enforcement officers. The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homeless man also died in this incident, and police said they do not know who was driving the SUV. Police have not identified any of the victims yet.

Authorities are still investigating this crash, and the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.