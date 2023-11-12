‘My baby mattered’: Mother speaks after daughter, former UH football players die in crash

HOUSTON – Giving, kind and loving is how Lauren Robinson Holliday’s mother describes her 32-year-old daughter.

“She was so happy,” said Cynthia Bennett.

Robinson Holliday was one of six people killed in a a crash off Fannin Street early Saturday morning.

“I know every life in that car mattered but I just want y’all to know that my baby mattered too,” said Bennett.

Holliday and four former UH football players were in her Acura when the crash happened. Three of the former players died.

State Representative Ron Reynolds’s is considered family. He said Robinson Holliday was good friends with the former players.

“Long time friends. Someone she knew for many years and that’s how I met some of the football players was from Lauren. And that’s how we were able to come together and give back to the community,” said Reynolds.

Holliday was driving south on Fannin Street through the intersection at Pierce Street with a green light. At the same time, a driver in a black Chrysler 300 heading east on Pierce Street ran the red light at a high rate of speed. The Chrysler struck Holliday’s SUV. The Chrysler then hit a homeless man near the sidewalk, who died. According to HPD, the driver of the Chrysler was at fault and died at the scene.

“I would do anything. I’d give my life for this I just wish my baby was here,” said Bennett.

Bennett said her daughter was a dietician and loved to give back to her community. She leaves behind a spouse and a large family who loves her.