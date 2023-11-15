Funeral details released for former UH player, woman killed in crash in downtown Houston

Families have released information about the funeral services for Lauren Robinson Holliday and former NFL player D.J. Hayden, who died in a crash along with four other people on Nov. 11.

HOUSTON – Families have released information about the funeral services for Lauren Robinson Holliday and former NFL player D.J. Hayden, who died in a crash along with four other people on Nov. 11.

Hayden previously played for the University of Houston. Two other former UH football players Zach McMillan and Ralph Oragwu were also among the victims.

Related: 3 former UH football players killed in downtown Houston crash

Police said two vehicles crashed around 2 a.m. when a car ran a red light in the 2000 block of Fannin Street near Pierce Street.

Now, the families are honoring their family members with memorial services.

Hayden’s celebration of life will be on Saturday at the Fountain of Praise Church in the 13900 block of Hillcroft Avenue. His viewing will begin at 9 a.m., and the service will be at 10 a.m.

Robinson Holliday’s memorial service will be held on Nov. 20 at the Fountain of Praise Church. The visitation will start at 1 p.m., and the celebration of life at 2 p.m.

She will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.

There will also be a balloon release on Nov. 18 in honor of Robinson Holliday. The event is happening at 3333 Hurricane Lane in Missouri City, Texas. People are asked to bring orange and green balloons.

Related: ‘My baby mattered’: Mother speaks after daughter, former UH football players killed in crash