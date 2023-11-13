All 6 victims identified in downtown crash that killed 3 former UH football players: What police say happened

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released the identities of all six people who were killed in a crash in downtown Houston Saturday, including three former University of Houston football players.

The victims were identified as Izuchu Oragwu, 31, Frank Johnson, 31, Zachary McMillian, 32, Derek Hayden, 33, and Christian Herrera, 25, and Lauren Robinson, 32.

D.J. Hayden, Zach McMillian, and Ralph Oragwu (University of Houston)

The crash happened at 2000 Fannin St. at about 2 a.m.

Police said an investigation determined that Robinson was driving a black Acura SUV eastbound on Pierce Street with a green light at the intersection with Fannin Street. A black Chrysler 300, driven by Herrera, was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Fannin Street when police said he ran the red light and struck the Acura. The impact caused three people in the Acura to be ejected, investigators said. The Chrysler reportedly left the roadway, went onto a sidewalk and struck Johnson, who was a pedestrian.

Both drivers, Johnson and Oragwu were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. McMillian and Hayden were later pronounced dead at an area hospital, HPD said.

Police said two other passengers in the Acura - a 32-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman - remain hospitalized. The woman is in critical but stable condition and the man is in stable condition. Both victims are able to talk, investigators said.

At this time, it is not believed there were any passengers in the Chrysler. The investigation is continuing.