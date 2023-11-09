TCEQ monitoring air quality following fire at chemical plant in San Jacinto County: What officials know so far

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is monitoring the air quality following a massive fire at the Sound Resource Solutions plant that prompted evacuations and a shelter-in-place in San Jacinto County Wednesday.

TCEQ deployed mobile air monitoring units to the area that will continue to monitor the air throughout the night and into Friday.

At this time, TCEQ officials said no concerning readings have been detected. It’s mobile command post will remain at the site until further notice.

Officials said there are still no updates on the exact chemicals that possibly burned in the blaze. That information won’t be released until the investigation is complete.

“As this incident transitions to clean-up and remediation, we also have staff on standby for any water sampling or technical assistance that may be necessary,” a statement from TCEQ read. “As with any incident of this nature, we will conduct a thorough investigation.”

Fire crews were also out overnight watching the property. Officials said the fire started from a forklift incident. The forklift operator was burned and taken to the hospital but is thankfully recovering.

Both Sound Resource Solutions President Geoff Harfield and TCEQ have promised transparency throughout the investigation.

MORE STORIES