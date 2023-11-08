What is burning in the chemical plant fire in Shepherd?

SHEPHERD, Texas – A chemical plant fire has prompted a shelter-in-place for surrounding residents Wednesday morning, according to the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management.

The fire erupted at Sound Resource Solutions, located at 731 Farm to Market 1127 in Shepherd.

Geoff Hardfield, president of Sound Resource Solutions and SoundRS Logistics, listed the following chemicals and products the company uses that could possibly be burning in the flames:

SRS Tank Wash Solvent

SRS Viscosity Adjustors

Sulfuric Acid

Acetic Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Acetone

Xylene

Hexane and Hexane Blends

Mineral Spirits

Methanol

Caustic 20-50%

According to the company’s website, Sound Resource Solutions also manufactures varieties of windshield washer fluid, diesel substitutes and hand sanitizer.

Hardfield says the company has 40 employees and that everyone is safe. One employee did suffer a minor burn.

Hardfield believes a forklift somehow led to the fire but says Sound Resource Solutions will do a detailed investigation.

The next live update from San Jacinto County officials is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. You can watch it in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below: