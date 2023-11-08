PHOTOS, VIDEOS: See images of massive flames, smoke over Shepherd chemical plant

SHEPHERD, Texas – A massive fire at a chemical plant in Shepherd has prompted a shelter-in-place Wednesday, officials with the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said.

Flames were spotted at Sound Resource Solutions and SoundRS Logistics, a plant near FM 1127 and US 59.

According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, there is no danger to Montgomery County residents at this time from the fire and smoke in the air.

Montgomery County Fire Department is on-site and providing support to San Jacinto County.

In addition, Livingston Independent School District has placed all campuses on hold and employed emergency protocols to ensure student and staff safety. All children and employees of the private school on FM 1127 were also safely evacuated to the Shepherd ISD Administration Building.

See videos and photos of the flames and smoke spotted in the area:

