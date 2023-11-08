Houston-area chemical plant fire: What is Sound Resource Solutions?

HOUSTON – A large chemical plant fire is forcing residents to shelter in place near Shepherd, Texas, about 75 miles northeast of downtown Houston.

The San Jacinto County Emergency Management Office and local fire crews are trying to get a handle on the fire at Sound Resource Solutions LLC., located at 731 FM 1127 Road.

Large fire sends smoke plumes towering over Shepherd chemical plant, prompts shelter-in-place order (KPRC 2)

The company rests on a 22-acre distribution and transformation facility. It is a trucking company that specializes in blending and distributing oil-based products. State records show it was permitted on September 13, 2021.

According to a compliance history report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, the Texas Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency show no history of violations or compliance issues at Sound Resource Solutions.

The company’s website says Sound Resource Solutions deals with chemicals including Acetic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Sulfuric Acid, Toluene, and Xylene.

The Texas Department of Environmental Quality tells KPRC 2 it’s sending in teams to investigate.

