Court documents reveal teen capital murder suspects planned robbery, murder of 19-year-old in Pasadena over breakfast

An investigation continues into the death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found by his own mother at a Pasadena-area park.

It happened at a park located in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street during the early morning hours of Nov. 2.

18-year-old Cruz Martinez, 18-year-old Jeanette Clifton and 17-year-old Serenity Delgado are all behind bars. They’re accused of in the shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Navarro.

Investigators say the three teens admitted to police to planning to rob Navarro of his money, drugs and car… before killing him, according to court documents.

19-year-old Nathaniel Navarro was fatally shot in Pasadena, Texas. (Navarro familiy)

When Navarro arrived at the park, investigators say one of the suspects shot at him while was in the vehicle.

According to police, Nathaniel Navarro’s mother was tracking her son’s cellphone when she found him shot to death in the park.

Records show Navarro’s phone was thrown into a bayou, his sweatshirt tossed in a dumpster, and the suspects sold his gun.

Court documents show neighbor surveillance video captured three people walking to this park around 1:13 a.m.… one of them was holding a shovel.

Martinez admitted to authorities that he planned and carried out the robbery and the murder and disposed of the body in the park in an effort to conceal it from police and others.

Delgado and Clifton pulled Navarro out of the car, and dragged his body to the back of the park…hiding him near brush and trees.

Surveillance video obtained by Pasadena PD showed a woman getting into a black SUV at a gas station. Officers later identified the woman as 18-year-old Jeanette Lea Clifton. She was not identified but was not arrested at the time.

Cruz Isaiah Martinez, 18, Serenity Delgado, 20, and Jeanette Lea Clifton, 18, were charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence/human corpse in the death of Nathanial Navarro. From left to right (Martinez, Clifton, and Delgado) (Pasadena Police Department)

Both Martinez and Delgado were arrested on Nov. 5. Clifton later turned herself into police on Nov. 6. All three suspects were charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence - human corpse.

At the time of the murder, Martinez was out on bond for other crimes.

Court documents revealed Clifton told police she and Delgado have a long-term friendship and Martinez is Delgado’s ex-boyfriend.

“Literally two weeks ago, he was charged with DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon,” said Andy Kahan, Crime Stoppers Director of Victim Services.

Martinez’s mother told police he had snuck out of the house with her Smith and Wesson 40 and her truck, court documents stated.

Both Martinez and Clifton appeared in court on Tuesday. Delgado is due in court on Nov. 16.

KPRC 2′s Corley Peel also spoke with Navarro’s mother. She said he was her “everything.”