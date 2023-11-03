75º
Join Insider

Local News

Surveillance video released of woman sought in deadly shooting of 19-year-old found at Pasadena park

Mother discovered son’s body by tracking his cell phone to the park.

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Pasadena, Teen Shot, Crime, Shooting, Pasadena Police Department
Person of interest identified (Pasadena Police Department)

PASADENA, Texas – The Pasadena Police Department said Thursday that a person of interest has been identified in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old who was found in a park.

On Thursday afternoon, Pasadena police released surveillance video of a woman getting into a black SUV at a gas station and asked the public to help identify her. About an hour later, police said the woman had been identified but not taken into custody as of Friday afternoon.

What Happened?

On Thursday, around 2:30 a.m., Pasadena police responded to reports of a man shot to death at a park located in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.

Investigators said the man may have possibly been meeting a group of people before the deadly shooting.

Investigators added that the man’s mother was able to track his phone to his location in the park.

The shooting is still under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 281-752-1950.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email