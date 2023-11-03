Surveillance video released of woman sought in deadly shooting of 19-year-old found at Pasadena park

PASADENA, Texas – The Pasadena Police Department said Thursday that a person of interest has been identified in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old who was found in a park.

On Thursday afternoon, Pasadena police released surveillance video of a woman getting into a black SUV at a gas station and asked the public to help identify her. About an hour later, police said the woman had been identified but not taken into custody as of Friday afternoon.

UPDATE @ 5:13 p.m. | The individual has been identified. Thank you all for your help! — Pasadena Police Department (@PasadenaPDTX) November 2, 2023

What Happened?

On Thursday, around 2:30 a.m., Pasadena police responded to reports of a man shot to death at a park located in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.

Investigators said the man may have possibly been meeting a group of people before the deadly shooting.

Investigators added that the man’s mother was able to track his phone to his location in the park.

The shooting is still under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 281-752-1950.