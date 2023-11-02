42º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man found shot to death at park in Pasadena

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Man found, Dead body

PASADENA, Texas – Investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death at a park in Pasadena overnight.

Authorities with the Pasadena Police Department said they, along with the fire department, received calls about a person being down at a park located in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.

When they arrived at around 2:30 a.m., medics said a man was pronounced dead.

Officials are expected to provide additional details soon.

KPRC 2′s T.J. Parker is on the scene and said police told a woman that the scene is a homicide scene. The woman reportedly said she believes her son is at the park based on the GPS location on his phone.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter