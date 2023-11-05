2 teens charged with capital murder after 19-year-old’s body found in Pasadena park

PASADENA, Texas – Two teenage suspects are charged with capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Pasadena, according to court records.

Cruz Martinez, 18, was charged with the offense and is also charged with tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Court records show Serenity Delgado, 17, who was named as a co-defendant in the case, has also been charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence. She was arrested on Sunday.

Martinez and Delgado’s bonds have not been set at this moment. Martinez is expected to be in court on Sunday.

According to court records, Martinez shot and killed Nathaniel Navarro while attempting to rob him. Court records also say Martinez concealed Navarro’s body after the shooting.

Navarro’s body was found Thursday night at a park in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street in Pasadena.

According to court records, Martinez admitted to authorities that he planned and carried out the robbery and the murder and, with the help of another person, disposed of the body in the park in an effort to conceal the body from police and others.

One other co-defendant has been named in the case, but it does not appear that they have been arrested or charged as of Sunday.

A mugshot of Martinez or Delgado was not immediately available.

