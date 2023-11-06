Third suspect charged after 19-year-old’s mother found him shot to death at Pasadena park

Cruz Isaiah Martinez, 18, Serenity Delgado, 20, and Jeanette Lea Clifton, 18, were charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence/human corpse in the death of Nathanial Navarro. From left to right (Martinez, Clifton, and Delgado)

PASADENA, Texas – A third suspect was charged with murder after a 19-year-old’s mother found her son shot to death at a park in Pasadena, Texas, the Pasadena Police Department said on Monday.

Cruz Isaiah Martinez, 18, Serenity Delgado, 20, and Jeanette Lea Clifton, 18, were charged with murder and tampering with evidence/human corpse in the death of Nathanial Navarro.

On Nov. 2, Navarro’s mother found her son’s body in the park after she tracked his phone.

Officers then responded to the 1000 block of Satsuma Street at Satsuma Park regarding a shooting. A caller told them a vehicle had crashed at the park and they heard several gunshots.

The caller also told police a man and woman took a body out of the vehicle and left it in the park before walking away. Police later found Navarro, who had been shot in his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said before the shooting, the three suspects agreed to meet with Navarro to purchase drugs, but they were going to rob him. When Navarro arrived at the park, Martinez allegedly shot at him while the victim was in the vehicle.

Delgado and Martinez then took Navarro out of the vehicle and moved his body several hundred yards to a wooded area nearby, according to officers. They then left the area.

Officers investigated the incident, and they received surveillance footage of a woman tied to the shooting and shared it on social media to ask people to help them identify the woman in the video.

Police were able to successfully identify her as Clifton. She then went to the police station voluntarily to give a statement.

According to court records, Martinez also admitted he committed the robbery and murder and received help from someone else, and Delgado also confessed to the murder. When the shooting happened, Martinez had been out on bond for other criminal charges.

