PepsiCo is donating $50K to Prairie View A&M University during the college’s homecoming this Saturday: Here’s why

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – This week, Prairie View A&M University is celebrating educational excellence amongst alumni and current students, but the university is also receiving a big gift to address a critical need amongst institutions of higher learning across the nation.

With the rate of food insecurity among college students growing nationally, PepsiCo says historically Black colleges and universities are often impacted the most. That is why it is giving away $250,000 in donations to five HBCUs throughout November and kicking off with a donation of $50,000 to PVAMU during the college’s homecoming celebrations.

The donation will go toward the school’s Hilltop Reserve, an emergency resource center that provides fresh produce and other healthy food options for students in addition to personal hygiene items, a news release stated.

“PepsiCo’s support will help expand the capacity of the pantry by approximately 200,000 pounds of food, more than doubling its previous yearly average of food distributed,” the release said.

Other universities that will receive donations include Morgan State University, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, and Bethune-Cookman University.

“As a longtime supporter of HBCUs, PepsiCo has always aimed to help students thrive, both on campus and beyond. This year, our HBCU Tour continues to celebrate each university’s rich culture and recognize the wealth of talent on campus, while also addressing the barriers students can face in completing their education,” said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, PepsiCo. “Our donation to tackle food insecurity is another example of our commitment to empower students and ensure their success in every aspect of their educational journey.”

The donation is part of PepsiCo’s larger HBCU Tour to support HBCU students and celebrate the legacy of these universities.

