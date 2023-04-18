Prairie View A&M University’s National Center for Infrastructure Transformation gets $2.5 million commitment

HOUSTON – The Texas A&M University System will supercharge the development of Prairie View A&M University’s new National Center for Infrastructure Transformation with a $500,000 boost for the next five years.

The investment reflects the confidence in Prairie View A&M University’s leadership to find practical new ways to enhance the durability and extend the life of the nation’s transportation infrastructure. Prairie View A&M University was recently selected as the first HBCU to lead a competitively awarded national-tier University Transportation Center by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“This historic first for Prairie View A&M University shows the power of its partnership with the A&M System, which made this success possible,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Prairie View A&M University’s alliance with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and Texas A&M University is an example of how this kind of collaboration makes it possible for us to compete against the best research institutions in the country and win.”

Prairie View A&M University’s National Center for Infrastructure Transformation (NCIT) will receive $4 million per year for five years and is one of only five awarded national-tier centers. Its focus will be on practical research to improve the durability and resilience of the nation’s transportation infrastructure for the next century.

“The Texas A&M System contribution will support the administration of NCIT, as well as its programs in education and technology transfer,” said Dr. Judy Perkins, director of the National Center for Infrastructure Transportation at Prairie View A&M University. “This will free up more assets to pursue research in better ways to design, construct and maintain transportation infrastructure.”

Along with Texas A&M Transportation Institute and Texas A&M University, Rutgers University, Michigan State University, Arizona State University and Blinn College District join Prairie View A&M University in the consortium.