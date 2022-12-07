Baker Hughes Foundation gives $1M to 4 HBCUs, including TSU, Prairie View to help promote educational opportunities

HOUSTON – The Baker Hughes Foundation has announced $1 million in grants to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the 2022-23 academic year, according to a release.

The grant is part of the foundation’s mission to promote education and opportunity in the communities where Baker Hughes employees live and work, the release states. The funds will help provide financial support for a wide variety of STEM programs, professional certifications, scholarships, and career readiness and curriculum development programs.

The universities participating in the grant program include Prairie View A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University, Southern University A&M College and Texas Southern University.

“We are proud to continue the grant program we initiated with these four universities in 2021. Our first-year contribution provided education access, professional certifications and development opportunities to over 1,100 students,” said Regina Jones, Baker Hughes chief legal officer and member of the Baker Hughes Foundation board of trustees. “Our new grants will facilitate the critical work these universities do to enable future leaders.”