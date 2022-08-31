88º

Prairie View A&M’s Marching Storm band gets attention of singer Tems with rendition of popular hit ‘Free Mind’

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Prairie View A&M’s Marching Storm band gets attention of singer Tems with rendition of popular hit ‘Free Mind’ (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Prairie View A&M University’s iconic Marching Storm Band wowed the crowd with their performance at the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands competition this past weekend and also got the attention of Grammy-nominated singer Tems.

The band performed the popular hit “Free Mind” on Saturday and received praise from several guests and social media users, including a fan page that the singer retweeted Tuesday.

“WOW,” the singer tweeted. “Who knew when I wrote this song I was making history. Now it is timeless.”

She continued, saying, “God’s doing!! All the glory in the world belongs to Him.”

The Nigerian-born singer has reached much success with other chart-topping songs, including “Essence” by her and Wiz Kid, and the ballad “Higher.”

The Marching Storm has also reached their fair share of notoriety as well with the new docu-series “MARCH” that debuted in January of this year.

So how do you think they did? Let us know in the comments.

