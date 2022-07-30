89º

World-renowned rap group, MIGOS, to headline National Battle of the Bands at NRG stadium next month

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas – The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is heading to Houston!

The event, which will showcase several bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country, will take place at the NRG Stadium on August 27 at 6 p.m.

Bands expected to be on the turf include Alcorn State University’s Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite, Alabama A&M University’s Maroon & White Band, Bethune Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats Band, Grambling State University’s Tiger Marching Band, Kentucky State University’s Mighty Marching ThoroBred, NC A&T State University’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine, Prairie View A&M University’s “Marching Storm” and the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching band.

“The addition of world-famous hip hop act, Migos, to the 2022 National Battle of the Bands lineup is a gigantic milestone, merging popular hip hop with the spirit and soul of music produced by our nation’s finest HBCU marching bands,” said Derek Webber, Executive Producer, National Battle of the Bands. “We’re thrilled that spectators will get to see the iconic band showcase and a premier hip hop performance with the same ticket.”

