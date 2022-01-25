Prairie View A&M University’s marching band debuts in new docuseries

The historic Prairie View A&M University marching band, The Marching Storm, is the focus of a new docuseries that debuts Jan. 24.

“MARCH,” which will air on the CW Network. The new series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the “competitive world of HBCU band culture,” according to a press release from the show creators.

Filming of the eight-part series began in September, but the process began more than two years ago, according to PVAMU director of bands, Tim Zachery, who says they were in the running with other HBCU bands that might be considered more prestigious.

“We rose to the top. As a band and as a staff, we do it better than anybody else,” Zachery said.

Jalen McCurtis-Henry, a drum major, and Shelbi Durand, a dancer with the Black Foxes, are two of 15 band members featured in the series.

“I’m really excited to show the world what the storm brings,” McCurtis-Henry said.

The series will document the hard work that goes into the band, along with the drama that comes with 300 different personalities.

“We don’t care for everybody, we maybe care too much for people, you know, you have relationships and all that happens because we’re still kids in college. We’re just trying to maintain being a student while having a life and being in the band,” Durand said.

In the most recent rankings of HBCU bands by The Undefeated, the Marching Storm was in the top 10 of Division I bands coming in at number seven.