Husband arrested, charged in wife’s fatal stabbing during attempted murder-suicide in Sunnyside area: HPD

HOUSTON – A husband accused of fatally stabbing his wife before attempting to kill himself at a Sunnyside home in Houston early Wednesday morning has been arrested and charged, the Houston Police Department said.

Michael Simpson, 58, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 177th State District Court. A booking photo of Simpson, who is hospitalized, is not available for release at this time.

The identity of the victim, 49, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD patrol officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence located in the 1200 block of Elberta Street at around 4:05 p.m.

Officers said they were informed Simpson was stabbing the victim, which was his wife. When authorities arrived, they reportedly went around to the back of the home and saw a small child running towards the front door. The child told officers that “daddy was stabbing mommy,” HPD said.

Police located the victim unresponsive inside the residence. They also reportedly found the suspect suffering from severe self-inflicted injuries.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Simpson was transported to an area hospital, where HPD said he remains in custody.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Simpson was charged for his alleged role in the stabbing and taken into custody Wednesday.