‘Daddy was stabbing mommy’: Woman stabbed to death by husband in attempted murder-suicide, HPD says

Woman killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide, HPD says; 8-year-old told police ‘daddy was stabbing mommy’

HOUSTON – A woman was found dead after police said her husband possibly stabbed her to death before attempting to kill himself at a home in Houston early Wednesday morning.

Houston police said the stabbing took place in the Sunnyside area at a home in the 1210 block of Elberta Street around 4:15 a.m.

Police said the woman called 911 and stated that her husband was walking around with a knife and having a mental episode.

When authorities arrived, they said they heard nothing from inside the residence. They reportedly went around to the back of the home and saw a small child running towards the front door.

Officers then made entry and said they found a woman and a man in a bathroom with multiple stab wounds.

The child who was inside told HPD that their “daddy was stabbing mommy.”

Officials pronounced the woman dead at the scene, and the husband was taken to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department where he is said to be in critical condition.

