The first freeze of fall happens overnight in some Houston-area neighborhoods: See if you’ll be impacted

HOUSTON – Get your coats ready!
Freeze warnings have been issued for several cities near the Houston area.
According to KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, freezing temperatures will kill crops and sensitive vegetation if precautions aren’t taken. Houston’s temperature is expected to lower to 36°.
Here is a list of cities that will be under a freeze warning Thursday from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.:
- Brenham
- Bryan
- Cleveland
- Conroe
- College Station
- Crockett
- Jasper
- Jewett
- Livingston
- Liberty
- Lufkin
- Madisonville
- Navasota
- Somerville
- Trinity
- Victoria
- Woodville
What is a Freeze Warning?
A Freeze Warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected. According to the National Weather Service, a Freeze Warning is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of the first widespread freeze). A Freeze Warning is also issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).
Steps to Take
Here are some things you should do before the frigid temps hit our area:
- Take any bottles, cans, handheld electronics, eyeglasses, insulin, medications, and musical instruments out of your vehicle.
- Keep your furry friends warm and safe. Designate an area inside where your pet can use potty pads and be sure to keep them indoors overnight.
- Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.
- Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.
- Make sure your chimney and/or fireplaces are clean before you light them.
- Protect your plants from cold temps.
