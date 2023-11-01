58º
The first freeze of fall happens overnight in some Houston-area neighborhoods: See if you’ll be impacted

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Temperatures at or below freezing in the purple colored areas (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Get your coats ready!

Freeze warnings have been issued for several cities near the Houston area.

According to KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, freezing temperatures will kill crops and sensitive vegetation if precautions aren’t taken. Houston’s temperature is expected to lower to 36°.

Freeze Warnings issued (KPRC 2)

Here is a list of cities that will be under a freeze warning Thursday from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.:

  • Brenham
  • Bryan
  • Cleveland
  • Conroe
  • College Station
  • Crockett
  • Jasper
  • Jewett
  • Livingston
  • Liberty
  • Lufkin
  • Madisonville
  • Navasota
  • Somerville
  • Trinity
  • Victoria
  • Woodville
Wednesday night-Thursday morning forecast (KPRC 2)

What is a Freeze Warning?

A Freeze Warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected. According to the National Weather Service, a Freeze Warning is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of the first widespread freeze). A Freeze Warning is also issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

Steps to Take

Here are some things you should do before the frigid temps hit our area:

Protecting your plants (KPRC 2)

