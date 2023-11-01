A couple of cold mornings!

Wednesday’s Forecast:

We’re starting with cold temperatures in SE Texas. Most of us are in the upper-30s this morning. We’ll warm up to the lower-60s this afternoon under sunny skies, light winds and low humidity. What a gorgeous day!

Sunny skies, light winds, low humidity with a cool afternoon feel

Freeze warning Thursday morning:

We have another cold morning Thursday with our northern cities under a freeze warning. Freeze warnings are issued with a first and second freeze of the season. Freezing temperatures will kill crops and sensitive vegetation if precautions aren’t make. Houston is expected to lower to 36°.

Temperatures at or below freezing in the purple colored areas

Tracking the Tropics:

There is an area of concern south of the Caribbean. It has a 60% chance of development in the next 7-days. This is moving west and could become a hurricane before hitting Central America.

This disturbance could become Vince in the next several days

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures slowly warm throughout the week, returning to the 80s this weekend. We also “fall back” early Sunday morning. We get an extra hour of sleep as we turn the clocks back an hour at 2am Sunday.

What to expect through Friday of next week