Houston man accused of stabbing his brother to death captured in Colorado

LOUISVILLE, Co. – A 29-year-old Houston man accused of killing his brother was arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies in Louisville, Colorado, authorities said Monday.

Cory Madison Kellett was apprehended on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF), with the assistance of the Louisville (Colorado) Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Kellett was wanted by the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on felony arrest warrants for murder as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said those charges are in relation to a stabbing incident on Sept. 28, at a home in the 8200 block of Garden Parks Drive that left his brother, 23-year-old Robert Payne Stewart, dead.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern District of Texas Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force in Houston received information indicating Kellett may have fled to the Denver metro or Boulder County, Colorado, area. This information was relayed to U.S. Marshals in Denver.

U.S. Marshals Service investigators, with the assistance of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Task Force Officers as well as the Louisville Police Department were able to locate and identify Kellett outside of a business near Main Street and Walnut Street in the downtown Louisville area. Kellett was transported by Louisville PD to the Boulder County Jail, where he was booked on the outstanding arrest warrants. He is awaiting extradition back to Houston.

Kellet’s criminal history dates back to 2013. His prior convictions include reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.