Man charged, wanted for allegedly stabbing brother to death during fight in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally stabbing his brother during a fight in southeast Houston Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

Cory Madison Kellett, 29, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 208th State District Court. According to HPD, he killed his 23-year-old brother, whose name has not been released at this time.

HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home in the 8200 block of Garden Parks Drive at around 4:10 p.m.

Police said by the time they arrived at the scene, the victim had been transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation and witness statements determined the victim got into a verbal altercation with the suspect in the driveway of the residence. Kellett then produced a knife and stabbed the victim, investigators said.

Police said Kellett was last seen fleeing the scene in a white, four-door Alfa Romeo sedan with paper license plates.

The suspect reportedly remains at large and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on Kellett’s whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.