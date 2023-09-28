88º
Man dead after being stabbed by brother with what is described as a ‘pirate sword’ during fight in SE Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man is dead after Houston police said he was stabbed by his brother during a fight.

The Houston Police Department said it happened in the 8200 block of Garden Parks Drive in southeast Houston.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, the two brothers got into a fight when one of the brothers stabbed the other with a cutlass, which was described by a witness as a “pirate sword.”

Police said the man died at a hospital.

It is unclear at this time if any arrests have been made. Other details are limited at this time.

