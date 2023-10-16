Woman on probation charged a second time for allegedly driving while intoxicated with her child inside vehicle

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated while her 10-year-old child was inside the vehicle Friday, Harris County Precinct 4 said.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were called to the 4500 block of FM 1960 Road East for reports of a vehicle blocking the roadway. The caller also told authorities that a woman and child ran from the vehicle.

Deputies said they located the woman and her child. She was identified as 32-year-old Alexis Scott and reportedly displayed multiple signs of intoxication. She refused to administer field sobriety tests, Precinct 4 said.

According to authorities, further investigation revealed Scott was currently on probation for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in April 2021. For that charge, she was given four years probation, DWI education, Texas Risk Assessment System requirements, random urine analyses, and was ordered not to take any drugs or alcohol.

Child Protective Services was contacted and the child was released to a guardian, investigators said.

Scott was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She was charged with her second offense of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, Herman said. She was released after making a $15,000 bond.

MORE STORIES