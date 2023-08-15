Man previously convicted of DWI arrested, accused of driving children without car seats, open containers inside vehicle

SPRING, Texas – A man who was convicted before for driving while intoxicated has been arrested again, this time for driving impaired while children were inside his vehicle, Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

On Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of Spring School Road.

The driver, who was identified by deputies as 35-year-old Jose Martinez, reportedly displayed multiple signs of intoxication and had open containers inside the vehicle.

Investigators said Martinez also had two child passengers, an 8-month-old and a 4-year-old, with no child seats.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and authorities said it was determined that the suspect was intoxicated. Further investigation revealed he had a prior DWI conviction, Herman said.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Martinez’s bond was set at $10,000 out of the 337th District Court.

