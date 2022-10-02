76º

Minor hit, killed by vehicle in SW Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Breaking news (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A juvenile has been killed after they were reportedly hit by a vehicle in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 9700 block of Leawood near Elmcroft around 6 p.m.

Investigators are arriving at the scene and released no additional information about the victim.

Earlier Saturday, a 1-year-old was also hit and killed by a vehicle in southwest Houston.

Both scenes remain under investigation.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

