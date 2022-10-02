Minor hit, killed by vehicle in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A juvenile has been killed after they were reportedly hit by a vehicle in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 9700 block of Leawood near Elmcroft around 6 p.m.

Investigators are arriving at the scene and released no additional information about the victim.

Earlier Saturday, a 1-year-old was also hit and killed by a vehicle in southwest Houston.

Both scenes remain under investigation.