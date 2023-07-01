Repeat DWI offender accused of driving while intoxicated with his 5-year-old child inside vehicle

HOUSTON – A repeat DWI offender is accused of driving while intoxicated with his 5-year-old child inside the vehicle on Friday, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deonzia Freeman, 38, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

A deputy pulled over Freeman’s vehicle and said he showed multiple signs of intoxication. His child was also inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

A series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and it was determined that he was driving while intoxicated, deputies said.

Child Protective Services was called and informed about the incident. The child was released to a guardian at the scene.

During his arrest, deputies learned that Freeman had two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. A bond or court date have not been set at this time.