Woman suspected of DWI crashes car into H&R Block storefront in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated was taken into custody after crashing into an H&B Block store in southwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a store located at 9474 Hammerly around 11 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located a dark-colored sedan that crashed through the storefront of an H&R Block.

According to investigators, the woman was evaluated at the scene for DWI. Officers then detained her.

Police said no injuries were reported in the crash.