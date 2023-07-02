Mother suspected of driving while intoxicated with her young children inside following major crash

HOUSTON – A mother has been charged after being accused of driving while intoxicated with her children inside the vehicle following a two-vehicle crash, according to Harris County Constable Pct. 4 deputies

Jessica Smith, 34, has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Deputies responded to a major car crash in the 21200 block of the Hardy Toll Road.

The driver at fault, identified as Smith, displayed multiple signs of intoxication, deputies said. It was also learned Smith’s two young children were inside the vehicle.

A series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, and it was determined that she was intoxicated.

Child Protective Services was contacted and advised about the case. The children were released to a guardian.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Her bond was set at $1,000.