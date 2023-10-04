Breast cancer awareness events happening in the Houston area: Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – There will be several events held in the Houston area where you can learn more about breast cancer and help fundraise for those fighting the disease.
Houston
2023 Komen Houston 5K Race For The Cure
When: Oct. 7 at 8 a.m.
Where Sam Houston Park at 1100 Bagby Street in Houston
The race is organized by the Susan G. Komen organization. They are raising money to find a cure for breast cancer and support research.
There will be an opening ceremony and a post-race celebration.
Breast Cancer Walk
When: Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.
Where: 15544 Ridge Park Drive in Houston
The event is being hosted by Ballet and Pilates by Victoria.
The group is going to walk through the Copperfield/ Hearthstone neighborhood.
You can donate to the Susan G. Komen website or to organizers at the walk.
50 Shades of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Gala
When: Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: 16770 Hedgecroft Drive in Houston
People are invited to wear pink. There will be food and fundraising to benefit those battling breast cancer.
Galveston
Bra Dazzle 2023
When: Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Galveston Island Convention Center at San Luis Resort 5600 Seawall Boulevard in Galveston
There will be dinner, a style show and a bra decorating contest. This event helps raise money for the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Mobile Mammography program.
Sugar Land
Paint the Town Pink! Breast Cancer Awareness Dance Party with the Jazzercise Sugar Land Fitness Center
When: Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.
Where: Sugarland Town Square
Dress out in pink and enjoy some music. You can also buy HOPE kits to comfort patients fighting breast cancer.