Breast cancer awareness events happening in the Houston area: Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – There will be several events held in the Houston area where you can learn more about breast cancer and help fundraise for those fighting the disease.

Houston

2023 Komen Houston 5K Race For The Cure

When: Oct. 7 at 8 a.m.

Where Sam Houston Park at 1100 Bagby Street in Houston

The race is organized by the Susan G. Komen organization. They are raising money to find a cure for breast cancer and support research.

There will be an opening ceremony and a post-race celebration.

Breast Cancer Walk

When: Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.

Where: 15544 Ridge Park Drive in Houston

The event is being hosted by Ballet and Pilates by Victoria.

The group is going to walk through the Copperfield/ Hearthstone neighborhood.

You can donate to the Susan G. Komen website or to organizers at the walk.

50 Shades of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Gala

When: Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 16770 Hedgecroft Drive in Houston

People are invited to wear pink. There will be food and fundraising to benefit those battling breast cancer.

Galveston

Bra Dazzle 2023

When: Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Galveston Island Convention Center at San Luis Resort 5600 Seawall Boulevard in Galveston

There will be dinner, a style show and a bra decorating contest. This event helps raise money for the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Mobile Mammography program.

Sugar Land

Paint the Town Pink! Breast Cancer Awareness Dance Party with the Jazzercise Sugar Land Fitness Center

When: Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

Where: Sugarland Town Square

Dress out in pink and enjoy some music. You can also buy HOPE kits to comfort patients fighting breast cancer.