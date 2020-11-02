Voices of Houston: Meet the local church impacted by breast cancer and now giving back to its community

HOUSTON – At New Beginning Church located in Southeast Houston, it’s more than just a center for worship.

Led by Pastor Matthew Davis, this church offers music, robotics and STEM programs to children in its community. It is also heavily involved with The Rose, a non-profit organization that provides breast health services, advocacy and access to care for women and men.

Turning Hearts Xylophone Ensemble (The Rose)

Throughout the years, New Beginning Church has partnered with The Rose and provided numerous resources to its community, especially to those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

“It’s amazing to me that [The Rose] allow women who have insurance to come in and have their mammograms done, and those women contribute greatly to those who do not have insurance,” said Pastor Matthew Davis.

Pastor Matthew Davis and The Rose's Chris Noble (The Rose)

It was 2014 when Pastor Davis met Chris Noble, director of Corporate and Business Relations at the Rose. Noble visited the church and gave a compelling speech about women suffering from breast cancer, specifically African American women.

“It is very important to have conversations concerning breast cancer because it’s so impactful, and the data shows as of 2019 that over 35,000 people were destined to die because of breast cancer or be diagnosed in some form,” said Pastor Davis.

Since 2014, Davis has been adamantly involved with The Rose, supporting them fundraisers and banquets.

“We have several women at our church who have been impacted some way or the other by breast cancer,” said Pastor Davis.

One of them includes his wife Carolyn Davis, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2019.

Carolyn, a music instructor at New Beginning Church recalled the Rose visiting one Sunday and being diagnosed a week later.

“Once you get hit with the news of breast cancer you just go through a period of time where you don’t want to talk to anybody," said Mrs. Davis. “You don’t even know if you’re gonna make it.”

However, she knew her husband and The Rose was there to support her through her toughest time.

Pastor Davis and Carolyn Davis at the 30th Piano Recital (The Rose)

"They were always there and giving me encouraging remarks and you know God is going to bring us through so I’m so thankful for that,” stated Mrs. Davis, now a cancer survivor.

While she knew the importance of getting checked, Carolyn Davis found support through the organization.

“The Rose makes it possible for you to get a mammogram so it’s very important,” said Carolyn Davis. “I’m so glad that I was able to get a mammogram, being diagnosed as having cancer and now I am cancer free so I just thank God for that.”

Pastor Davis and his wife weren’t the only ones affected by breast cancer at New Beginning Church. Mother and member of the C.A.R.E Ministry at the congregation Nicole Davis is also a breast cancer survivor.

Not only does she support the church when emergencies occur, but she supports her church through breast cancer awareness by providing displays, resources and gifts for those who have been impacted by cancer.

“Being a breast cancer survivor myself, it is much better when people greet you with open arms,” said Nicole Davis.

Breast cancer survivor Nicole Davis (The Rose)

At the age of 34, Nicole Davis was diagnosed with breast cancer. As a mother of two, The Rose and the church provided her with the resources and strength to overcome any obstacles.

“That was heartbreaking because the first thing you think of is ‘who’s gonna take care of my kid,'”’ said Nicole Davis. “The Rose were very helpful as far as to calm me down to show you there are all different resources that can help you and that it’s not a death sentence.”

Supporting the Rose Fundraiser (The Rose)

Today Pastor Davis, Carolyn and Nicole continue to advocate and help many women and men who have been impacted by breast cancer, while also supporting the organization that once helped them during their toughest times.

“The Rose is a nonprofit organization that is a tremendous blessing in the neighborhood,” said Pastor Matthew Davis."That organization looks out for people and they care for people."

To learn more about The Rose, visit its website here. To learn more about New Beginning Church, visit its website here.

