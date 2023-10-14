Nonprofit Pretty Girls with Cancer holds bike ride to raise awareness about the disease

HOUSTON – Dozens of people showed up to Bar 5015 in Houston on Saturday for a bike ride to raise awareness about breast cancer and liver cancer.

Pretty Girls with Cancer Foundation, Street Ridaz and Bar 5015 organized the event. Kandice Rose founded Pretty Girls with Cancer. She is a three time cancer survivor.

“I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma and leukemia, and to me its important for us to acknowledge all cancers,” Rose said.

Mental health is at the forefront of their mission.

“Every month we have a mental health session. Also, we have girl hangouts where cancer survivors and patients come together and we network. We provide resources for each other,” Rose said.

According to the American Cancer Society, liver incidence rates have more than tripled since 1980. Death rates have more than doubled during that time. More than 41,000 new cases are expected to be diagnosed in men and women this year.

Breast cancer accounts for 30% of all new female cancers each year, except for skin cancers. In 2023, the American Cancer Society estimates nearly 300,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.

Kim Provo is a breast cancer survivor. She had stage three breast cancer and faced 20 rounds of chemo and radiation. She said she is doing OK now.

She did not ride a bike, but she showed her support from the sidelines hoping to lift up those who are battling cancer.

“If they have any kind of faith, lean on that and your family. You really need a support team when you’re going through that because it can be a lonely journey,” Provo said.

The event on Saturday ended with a day party featuring pink drinks, food and music. The funds raised will help send cancer patients and survivors to a retreat next month.

Those wanting to learn more about Pretty Girls with Cancer can visit their website here.