Shop and eat to support ‘The Rose’ Breast Cancer Screening and Outreach

The Rose is raising awareness across cultures where conversations about the body and health are often silenced. The campaign invites women to participate by talking about their breasts and helping to spread the word that 40 is the age at which every woman should begin receiving screening mammograms.

One way The Rose is helping women fight breast cancer is by providing easy access to healthcare with The Rose mobile. There are five luxury mobile coaches in 43 counties across Southeast Texas equipped with an examination suite and the latest breast cancer screening technology – 3D mammography. These coaches can be booked in advance by companies or organizations. Three insured patients can help The Rose offer services to an uninsured patient. In 2022, The Rose provided services for more than 7,100 uninsured patients in the greater Houston area.

The Rose Mobile (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

How can you help? Shop at participating stores and restaurants that will give portions of their proceeds to benefit The Rose and women in need of preventative services. Some items you can buy to support the cause are pink milkshakes from The Burger Joint, a Pink Ribbon Cocktail from Picos restaurant, jewelry from Kendra Scott, or the Pink Lady salad from Bread Zeppelin. For more information, visit The Rose’s website: https://therose.org.