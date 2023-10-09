Ways to give back and support ‘The Rose’ during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HOUSTON – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all month long we are taking a look at how you can help patients and survivors by supporting ‘The Rose’ -- who’s mission is saving lives through quality breast health services, advocacy and access to care for all.
KPRC 2 has joined forces with community partners Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University to help support this great cause, which also helps provide access to mammograms and services those with breast cancer need on their journey to become survivors.
Since 1986, The Rose has provided nearly 1 million women with life-saving breast health services.
Tacos-A-Go-Go is one of many local businesses hosting fundraisers throughout the month to help support The Rose with their pink ‘Ta Ta’ tacos.
Watch as Mel Camp shows us first-hand how important The Rose services are, and where you can go to support the cause throughout the month.
For more info, go to therose.org/bcam2023 or call (281) 484-4708.