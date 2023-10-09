Ways to give back and support ‘The Rose’ during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Take a look at the many ways you can help support ‘The Rose’ and their mission to save lives with breast health services, especially during the month of October -- which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Stop into Tacos-A-Go-Go which is one of the businesses helping support the cause with their pink ‘Ta Ta’ tacos. For more info, go to therose.org/bcam2023 or call (281) 484-4708.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all month long we are taking a look at how you can help patients and survivors by supporting ‘The Rose’ -- who’s mission is saving lives through quality breast health services, advocacy and access to care for all.

KPRC 2 has joined forces with community partners Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University to help support this great cause, which also helps provide access to mammograms and services those with breast cancer need on their journey to become survivors.

Since 1986, The Rose has provided nearly 1 million women with life-saving breast health services.

Tacos-A-Go-Go is one of many local businesses hosting fundraisers throughout the month to help support The Rose with their pink ‘Ta Ta’ tacos.

Watch as Mel Camp shows us first-hand how important The Rose services are, and where you can go to support the cause throughout the month.

For more info, go to therose.org/bcam2023 or call (281) 484-4708.