Beautiful in Pink: Send us your Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure photos through Click2Pins

HOUSTON – The Susan G. Komen 5K Race for the Cure was held on Saturday.

There were about 10,000 runners at the event at Sam Houston Park. The race is put on by Susan G. Komen, which is an organization that wants to “save lives” and fundraise for research to cure breast cancer and prevent the disease.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers that impacts women apart from skin cancer. Many women do not have symptoms when they have the disease, which is why the American Cancer Society said it is important to get regular screenings.

One way to get a screening is to get a mammogram, which are x-rays of the breast.

For more information about screening tests, go here.

Susan G. Komen also has a Breast Care Helpline, which provides emotional support, and information about screenings, treatment options and clinical trials.

They also offer financial help to cancer patients. To get information about the helpline, go here.

