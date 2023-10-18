During Men’s Breast Cancer Awareness Week, survivor Charlie Morris shares his story with KPRC 2

HOUSTON – The American Cancer Society estimates that this year, there will be 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in men and about 530 men will die from breast cancer. This is a number that can be reduced with early detection.

During Men’s Breast Cancer Awareness Week, Oct. 17-23, men are encouraged to get screened for breast cancer and engage in life-saving dialogue.

Charlie Morris, a male breast cancer survivor, told KPRC 2 he received support from The Rose after discovering a lump in his left breast in 2019.

“I never even heard of male breast cancer until I was diagnosed,” Morris told KPRC 2 health reporter Haley Hernandez. “I felt a lump in the shower on my left breast and I had my wife check it out. She said, ‘We need to go to the doctor.’”

His mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy confirmed invasive duct Al carcinoma grade 2 breast cancer.

“I was diagnosed at the end of 2019. I had my mastectomy in November and I started chemo in January of 2020, basically right at the start of COVID, so I went through chemo all by myself because my wife couldn’t go in the hospital with me, but she was there when I got out-- a bigger supporter,” Morris said.

He had surgery at MD Anderson, where he continues to be treated.

Morris said some of the signs and symptoms are basically the same for women.

“You get a lump or swelling, sometimes your nipple area will pull a little bit or be inverted and get soreness, pain, scaling and a little red rash around there someone on your breast where it is. Anything like that, you need to have it checked out,” Morris said.

Morris works with The Rose in hopes of bringing awareness to male breast cancer. He also works with Men Have Breast Too and the Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance to help destigmatize the disease.

His advice to other men who may be going through treatment is to surround themselves with positive people. He also said early detection is key.

“Just because you have cancer, doesn’t mean it’s the end,” Morris said.

Morris had his yearly mammogram last week and said the results came out great. While some men have breast cancer due to mutations and genetics, he said that wasn’t the case for him.

“I had none of that. How it came up, we don’t know but it was there,” Morris.

For more on ways uninsured people can get a mammogram through The Rose, go to therose.org.

