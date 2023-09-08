Suspected car thief charged in crash that killed HPD sergeant’s mother

HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged in a crash that killed the mother of an HPD sergeant in southeast Houston Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

Trenton Bevel, 18, was charged with murder in the 248th State District Court. He is accused of causing a crash in the 7500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m.

Patrol officers said they observed a stolen Dodge Charger taken in an armed robbery Wednesday evening. When an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle on Jutland Road at Bellfort Avenue, investigators said the suspected driver refused to stop. Officers reportedly lost sight of the vehicle just north of Reed Road and MLK Boulevard and called off the pursuit. Investigators said sometime later, the vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle as she was waiting at the red light. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Officers said Bevel and a male passenger were taken into custody. Paramedics transported Bevel to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators consulted with members of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and charges were subsequently filed against Bevel.